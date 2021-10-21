Nord Finance (NORD) Price Reaches $3.11 on Top Exchanges

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00004922 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $1.62 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00067889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00102420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,977.56 or 0.99627178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.05 or 0.06432273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00022685 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,730,600 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.