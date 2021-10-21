Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $249.80

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $249.80 and last traded at $246.16, with a volume of 102075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.89.

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nordson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 543,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

