North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOA. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NOA stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,054. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $510.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 143,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

