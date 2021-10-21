North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$28.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.64, but opened at $17.26. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. North American Construction Group shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOA. Maxim Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $498.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

About North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

