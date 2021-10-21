North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.85% from the company’s previous close.

NOA has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.69.

NOA stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.46. 89,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,037. The firm has a market capitalization of C$581.43 million and a PE ratio of 16.15. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$9.00 and a 1 year high of C$21.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$140.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.95 million.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

