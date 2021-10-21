Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98,534 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $125.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.24. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $125.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.