Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,279 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.61% of HubSpot worth $166,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 380.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after buying an additional 265,017 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 150.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 295,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,170,000 after buying an additional 177,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3,251.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,839,000 after buying an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $24,506,718. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $763.48.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $795.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of -427.63 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.87 and a 12-month high of $817.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

