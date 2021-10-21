Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Ferrari worth $147,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after buying an additional 1,252,114 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after buying an additional 660,422 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,512,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,788,000 after buying an additional 381,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,330,000 after buying an additional 341,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $223.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.84. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.29 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.18.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.