Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.68% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $169,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.63.

