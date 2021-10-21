Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,571,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.93% of Amcor worth $166,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Amcor by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMCR opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

