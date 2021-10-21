Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of PerkinElmer worth $185,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after buying an additional 1,992,799 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth $41,450,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 894.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 280,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,246,000 after buying an additional 251,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 53.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after buying an additional 201,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $176.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.59.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

