Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of Fair Isaac worth $145,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.29.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $410.64 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

