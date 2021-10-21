Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 189,687 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of LKQ worth $158,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of LKQ by 17.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,195 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 241.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,414,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 107.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,231,000 after buying an additional 1,119,758 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,778,000 after buying an additional 629,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth $26,372,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

