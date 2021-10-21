Northern Trust Corp Has $155.07 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,664,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,883 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.27% of Iron Mountain worth $155,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 34,113 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 136.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 53.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $45.54 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

