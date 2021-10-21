Northern Trust Corp Has $158.40 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of Packaging Co. of America worth $158,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $135.54 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.91. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

