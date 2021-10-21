Northern Trust Corp Has $159.63 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.31% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $159,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY opened at $171.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.