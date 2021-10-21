Northern Trust Corp Has $178.37 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 368.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,319,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $178,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18,586.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 93,862 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

