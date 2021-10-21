Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.64% of CF Industries worth $181,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Bbva USA bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $63.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

