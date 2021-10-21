Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of FOX worth $179,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.