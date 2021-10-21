Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $176,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 38,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,979,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $747.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $773.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.61. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $507.22 and a 1-year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

