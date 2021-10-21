Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,810,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,099 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Cognex worth $152,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Cognex by 698.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after buying an additional 727,459 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 52.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,598,000 after buying an additional 649,320 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cognex by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,047,000 after buying an additional 432,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CGNX opened at $84.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

