Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $154,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $33,655,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

Shares of MOH opened at $290.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.34. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.03 and a 12-month high of $293.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

