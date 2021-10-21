Northern Trust Corp Purchases 78,784 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of Teledyne Technologies worth $188,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,204 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $7,398,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $439.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $304.18 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.76.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

