Northern Trust Corp Purchases 9,172 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of Wayfair worth $175,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,478.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,531.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on W shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.57.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,814 shares of company stock worth $3,901,566. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $247.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.64. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

