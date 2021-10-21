Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Cloudflare worth $146,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cloudflare by 19.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

Cloudflare stock opened at $175.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $182.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of -389.88 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $9,205,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 779,405 shares of company stock valued at $101,527,820 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

