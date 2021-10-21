Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $155,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

