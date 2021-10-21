Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,972,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.82% of MGM Resorts International worth $169,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,531.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 172,336 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.81.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

