Northern Trust Corp Sells 147,495 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,123,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 5.65% of Simmons First National worth $179,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.