Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,993 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,993 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of Incyte worth $163,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Incyte by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Incyte by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,483,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.65 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

