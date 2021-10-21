Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,860 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of IDEX worth $176,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in IDEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after buying an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in IDEX by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,153,000 after buying an additional 153,072 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 449,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,994,000 after buying an additional 133,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $218.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.57. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.56.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.