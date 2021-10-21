Northern Trust Corp Sells 239,034 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,229,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,034 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of VICI Properties worth $162,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

