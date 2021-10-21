Northern Trust Corp Sells 244,498 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,601,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.53% of Regency Centers worth $166,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 14.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

