Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,233 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,233 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $145,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 281.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $1,313,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.35 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

