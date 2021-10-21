Northern Trust Corp Sells 322,142 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,680,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 322,142 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.29% of Medical Properties Trust worth $154,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,906,000 after purchasing an additional 230,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.