Northern Trust Corp Sells 365,240 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,789,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,240 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $181,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 147,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 84,359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $104.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41.

