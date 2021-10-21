Northern Trust Corp Sells 46,017 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46,017 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.24% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $171,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.