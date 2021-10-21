Northern Trust Corp Sells 576,563 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,338,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,563 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.62% of Hormel Foods worth $159,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

