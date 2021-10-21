Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,640 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Celanese worth $162,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after acquiring an additional 212,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,154,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,377,000 after buying an additional 189,875 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after buying an additional 582,168 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.70. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.06.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.