Northern Trust Corp Sells 92,050 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.24% of PulteGroup worth $176,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4,677.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 359,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,608,000 after acquiring an additional 351,795 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 312.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 78,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 59,790 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,123.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 206,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 189,900 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,326,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

PHM stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

