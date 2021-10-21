Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Avery Dennison worth $180,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $120,218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after buying an additional 368,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after buying an additional 231,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $37,062,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $214.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $134.49 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.
