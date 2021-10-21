Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,352,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,304 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of Lincoln National worth $147,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 104.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

LNC opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $75.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

