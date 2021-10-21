Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Whirlpool worth $165,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 54.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 18.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 28.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

NYSE WHR opened at $209.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.96 and a 200 day moving average of $224.15. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

