Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRS. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

NTRS opened at $125.51 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

