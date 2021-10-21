Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Trading Down 0.2%

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $32.25. 28,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,100% from the average session volume of 2,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74.

About Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It also involves in the provision of general commercial banking business and offers commercial, construction, real estate mortgages, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Conway, NH.

