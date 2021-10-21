Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Upgraded to Buy by Pareto Securities

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cheuvreux upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Norway Royal Salmon AS to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Norway Royal Salmon AS stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

