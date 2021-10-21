NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Down 6%

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 76,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,146,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NOV by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $369,868,000 after purchasing an additional 900,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NOV by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NOV by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,836,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NOV by 112.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

