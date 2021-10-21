Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $2.24. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 275,836 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 228.15%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

