Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $246.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

