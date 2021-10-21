NovoCure (NVCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect NovoCure to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,358.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total value of $103,482.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.