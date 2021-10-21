NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 59,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 782,669 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $9.42.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

The stock has a market cap of $901.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in NOW by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NOW by 172.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 585,412 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NOW by 305.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 762,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 574,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOW by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after buying an additional 430,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NOW by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 348,918 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

